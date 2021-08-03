Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Up to $74.14

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.14, but opened at $77.49. Atkore shares last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 7,073 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $2,631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atkore by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

