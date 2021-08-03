Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.25-12.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Atkore also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.250-$12.550 EPS.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $9.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,549. Atkore has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.