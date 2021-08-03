Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.21, a PEG ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

