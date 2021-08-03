Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.21, a PEG ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.
