Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $336.50 and last traded at $335.14. Approximately 8,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,110,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.58.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21, a P/E/G ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.