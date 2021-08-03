AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $748,680.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Salvatore Privitera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AtriCure alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Salvatore Privitera sold 8,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

ATRC traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.