Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.56

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.56 and last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 23642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 price objective (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 102.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.44%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

