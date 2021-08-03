AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,578,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

