Attila (ATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.37 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Attila has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $84,915.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

