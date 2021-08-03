Augmedix (AUGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Augmedix to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AUGX opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.