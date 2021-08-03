Augmedix (AUGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Augmedix to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AUGX opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

