Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.52. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 7,072 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.05.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7983083 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.