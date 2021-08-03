AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.10

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.10 and last traded at C$49.83, with a volume of 37456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACQ shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

