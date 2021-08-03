Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,805 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

ADSK opened at $322.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $324.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

