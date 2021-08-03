Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61. Autohome has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $5,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 145.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

