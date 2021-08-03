Automata Network Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $75.41 million and approximately $49.34 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00103608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00145566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.07 or 1.00197284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00851146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

