Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.42. 27,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $211.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

