Autonio Market Capitalization Achieves $6.83 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $449,422.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,097.94 or 1.00020841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00849368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,667,534 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.