Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.