Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in July

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATXI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

