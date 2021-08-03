Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in July

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ATXI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
