Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $477,997.56 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 348,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 645.66 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

