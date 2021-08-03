Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVID opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.43. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

