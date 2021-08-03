Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.58 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.270 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 706,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.43. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

