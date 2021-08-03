Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.87 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,238. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

