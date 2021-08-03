Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 200.98%. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

