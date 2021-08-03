AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €22.81 ($26.83) on Tuesday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.05.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

