AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXAHY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 95,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,564. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

