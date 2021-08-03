Axis DeFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $99,921.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $534,846.08 and $99,921.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.37 or 0.00809506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00095144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Axis DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

