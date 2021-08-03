Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.38.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

