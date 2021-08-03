AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $48,249.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00813438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00094951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042313 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

