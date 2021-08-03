Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $41,210.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.00 or 0.99720150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00844388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.