B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

