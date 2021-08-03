B. Riley Raises Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $145.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $111.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $9.83 on Tuesday, hitting $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 110,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,609. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -313.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

