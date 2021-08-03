B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273,151 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of B2Gold worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B2Gold by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in B2Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

