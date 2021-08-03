Bahman Koohestani Sells 6,000 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,211. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

