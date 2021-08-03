Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Marathon Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Baidu worth $185,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.72. The stock had a trading volume of 189,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

