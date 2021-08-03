Ballantyne Strong (BTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.