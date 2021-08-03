bAlpha Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $30.17 or 0.00078280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $543,037.65 and $1.18 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

