Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $190,942.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001855 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,984,248 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

