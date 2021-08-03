Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Down 5.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

