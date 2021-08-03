Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

