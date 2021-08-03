Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $220.60 million and $51.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00016464 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00802001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00093866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042148 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

