Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.20.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Bandwidth stock opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

