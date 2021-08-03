Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,186 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. 1,666,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

