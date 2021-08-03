Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.90

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$124.90 and last traded at C$124.22, with a volume of 4363833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.00.

The company has a market cap of C$80.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.41.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

