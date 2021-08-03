Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOTJ stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 26,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,883. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.