BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous dividend of $0.04.

BankFinancial has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BankFinancial stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

