BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of BankUnited worth $35,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

