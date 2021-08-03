Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0008 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $26.60 million and approximately $716,705.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00145201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.66 or 1.00059964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.00849466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.