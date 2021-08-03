Bao Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.22 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $27.22 million and $918,916.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.78 or 0.99855623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00841011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

