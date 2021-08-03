Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €77.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.33 ($93.33).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €66.08 ($77.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.83.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

