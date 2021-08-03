Barclays Begins Coverage on SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s current price.

SKIL has been the subject of several other research reports. started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

